PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rosedale Elementary School in Parke County has announced a move to remote learning.

The move is because a number of staff members are in quarantine.

Remote learning will happen on Friday, November 6, and Monday, November 9. However, second graders will continue on eLearning all week.

At this point, the plan is for second graders to return to class on Monday, November 16.