A New way to advertise in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Businesses in Clinton have a new and improved way to advertise!

The City of Clinton, Rediscover Clinton, Ace Sign, and Duke Energy unveiled the new advertising sign on Wednesday. Businesses can go online and pay a small fee to advertise there. President of Rediscover Clinton Dylan Riggen says this is much better than the old sign they had, and it's a great way to get business names out there.

"It's visually, I think, very stunning and attractive," Riggen said, "It's an opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to advertise their upcoming events and their business."

The fee is $25 for nonprofit organizations and $75 for all other businesses to advertise on the new sign.