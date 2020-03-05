Clear

A look ahead to the March forecast

How is the month of March looking like it could shape up?

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that March is here, many people tend to think of this as a transition month, from winter to spring.

There are many things happening this month, with daylight saving time coming Sunday, and the official start of spring.

So how are things looking?

Each month, the Storm Team looks at the climate prediction center.

It gives an idea of how temperatures and rainfall could go for a set period of time.

So starting with temperatures.

More than half of the United States is in the red area.

That means there is a greater chance of seeing above-average temperatures for the month of March.

The only difference is the east coast could see below-average temperatures.

This shouldn't be too surprising, given how warm our winter has been.

Now precipitation.

For March, the Wabash Valley is right in the middle.

Off to our east, and south, there is a chance for above average.

But to the northwest, a chance for below.

What this means for us, is we have just as much chance to be above, and below average.

Now stay tuned, because, in the next few weeks, the Storm Team will be talking about their recent trip to the National Weather Service.

They’ll be digging into what we could see for more than just March, but also for the entire spring and summer season.

