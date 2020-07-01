A Look Back at the Month of June

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is the last day of June.

This has been an interesting month to say the least.

Now that it’s come and gone, let’s take a look back at how things shaped up.

The days in blue are the days that temperatures were below average.

We only had 6 below average days this month.

As far as above average goes, those are the red days.

We had 12 of those.

Finally average days are in grey, which we also had 12 of.

When it comes to rainfall, that may have been the biggest talker.

In the first half of the month, we barely got any rain.

In fact, about halfway through June we hit the first category on the drought monitor.

We average 4.14 inches of rain in June, but as of the morning of June 30th, we still had less than 4 inches of rain for the month.

You may remember we had a big storm on the 22nd.

There was high wind, and even flooding in some areas.

Finally the month of June also brought the first day of summer on the 20th.

So from here on out, try to enjoy the time outside as much as possible.

The days will soon start to get a little shorter heading through the second half of the year.