A Look Back at the Month of April

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The month of April has come and gone.

So let’s take a look back at this month.

First let’s start with temperatures.

The days in red are above average, the grey is about average, and the blue is below.

We had 7 above average days, 8 about, and 15 below average.

When it comes to the cool weather, we had multiple freeze warnings the week of the 13th.

That week we also set a new record overnight low on the 16th.

We dropped to 24 degrees.

Next we’ll go to precipitation.

We had 4 days above average, 4 days about, and 22 days below.

This month has been a drier month.

We average 4.47 inches of rain in April, and we’ve only gotten 2.39.

Another thing, is we had strong storms on April 8th, which many people got damage from.

Finally another few facts about this month.

There was a massive full moon on the 7th that many of you saw, and we also had a high wind advisory on the 13th.

All in all, April has been a busy month here in the weather department.

Stay tuned, because next week the Storm Team will be doing their look ahead to the month of May.

They’ll see how next month could shape up compared to this month.