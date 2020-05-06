A Look Ahead to the Month of May

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that a new month is here, how are things looking?

The storm team looks at the climate prediction center for information and forecasting.

Last month was very active, but it was also very dry.

And if you remember, each spring the storm team goes to the national weather service.

Their predictions were for possible flooding this spring.

So how about the month of May?

First let’s look at temperatures.

More than half of the United States is trending above average, but not us.

Here in the Wabash valley, we are in the space where we have equal chances of seeing both above, and below average temperatures.

The northeast side of the country is looking to be below average.

Now the other important part, which is precipitation.

The southeast is trending above average with rainfall.

The edge of that is just outside the Wabash valley.

So while we are in that “equal chances” category once again, we are closer to trending above average.

The northwest is the only place trending below average.

Now keep in mind, things can change.

However right now this is the most scientific and educated predictions.

So for May, we’re looking at about average temperatures, with average to above average rainfall.

Those of us here at storm team 10 will continue to keep an eye on this over the next few weeks.