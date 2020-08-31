A Knox County judge was killed in a weekend plane crash, here's how his seat will be filled

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the next steps to replace a local judge who died in a weekend plane crash.

Knox County Judge Ryan Johanningmeier was killed in a Saturday morning plane crash in Lawrence County, Illinois. Officials are still working to learn what led to the crash.

News 10 received a statement from the Indiana Supreme Court. It says it has the authority to appoint a temporary replacement. That person would serve until Governor Eric Holcomb makes an appointment.

The governor's appointment would serve, per statute, for the remainder of Judge Johanningmeier's term.