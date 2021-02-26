Clear

A Farmer's Perspective

Learn how farmers are adapting to a changing climate.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 9:09 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

CLINTON IND. (WTHI) - Local farmers are beginning to prepare for the growing season. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Climate Change has the potential to impact Agricultural Productivity. One local farmer gives us his insight into the changing climate.

Ed Shew is a local farmer from Clinton Indiana. He has worked as a full-time farmer for more than 40 years. He says every season is different.

"For me, it is just a natural course of events because every year the climate is different than what it was last year,” Shew said.

The USDA says changes in rainfall patterns and more frequent occurrences of climate extremes can impact farmers like Shew. These could include things like high temperatures and droughts.

Some experts believe Climate Change is becoming more of a problem now than ever. However, Shew says the climate is always changing regardless of how some may interpret it.

"My view is climate changes all the time that is just the nature of mother nature," Shew said.

One local expert at the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University says everyone has his or her own opinion. But what matters most is learning to adapt no matter the changes.

"In general farmers recognize that they are farming under whatever weather conditions they're given, Rachel Irvine, Lead Research Technician, said. “So they are very focused
focus on adapting and making sure they still maintain their livelihoods and produce the crops we all need and rely on."

For Shew, this means starting the planting and harvesting seasons earlier than prior years. He is preparing early, and staying on top of conditions to get the most out of his land. Shew says he will begin the official planting process in early April.

A Farmer's Perspective

