A Crossfit gym in Robinson, IL takes a unique approach to honoring Jesus during Easter weekend

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) – It’s not the way people normally spend their Easter weekend. Some people are accustom to hearing kids search for chocolate bunnies and eggs filled with goodies inside. For some people in Robinson, IL, they putting their bodies to the test with a gruesome workout!

“I feel exhausted but exhilarated,” said Michele Elliott, a member of the Crossfit Final Call gym. As she was trying to catch her breath, she told News 10 the significance of this workout.

“Not nearly as horrible as it was for Jesus but, that’s why we have grace,” she said.

Each workout was themed after the journey Jesus took going to the cross and rising again. People had to jump rope 100 times which symbolized the lashings that He took.

They lifted a bar with weight, 95 lbs for men and 65 lbs for women, and had to carry it 800 meters. This was a representation of how Jesus had to carry His own cross. The last thing they had to do was 100 burpees which represented Jesus rising again.

“It’s kind of our way of saying thank you,” said Matt VanSchoyck, owner of the Crossfit Final Call gym. He knows the workout his hard. He told us this is a way to use what God has given people and give praise.

“If we can make spreading God’s love a physical thing then we’re doing what we’re supposed to,” he said.

There were 28 people who participated. Everyone completed the challenge within an hour.