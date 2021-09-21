Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Covid-19 vaccine for younger children could be available by Halloween -- here are 4 steps that must be taken first

A highly anticipated announcement Monday from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that their lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine was found to be safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11, based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A highly anticipated announcement Monday from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that their lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine was found to be safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11, based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial.

Many parents now are waiting for the time when their young children can sign up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Monday there's a "reasonably good chance" the shot will be available by the end of October.

"I think there's a really good chance it will be before Halloween," he said.

But there are several steps that need to happen first.

1. Pfizer needs to request authorization for this age group from the FDA
Pfizer and BioNTech still need to ask the US Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine to include children ages 5 to 11.

"The company needs to submit a request to amend its EUA to include the additional population," an FDA spokesperson told CNN in an email on Monday.

Pfizer and BioNtech's Phase 2/3 trial included 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 and involved a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. The trial used a 10-microgram dose of vaccine, smaller than the 30-microgram dose currently used in people age 12 and older.

Pfizer said on Monday its request to the FDA would be submitted soon.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA and a board member at Pfizer, said on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday morning that Pfizer could submit to the FDA "very quickly."

"The data came a little earlier than some were expecting, and depending on how long the FDA takes to review the application, whether it's a four-week review or a six-week review, you could have a vaccine available to children as early as probably by the end of October, perhaps it slips a little bit into November," Gottlieb said.

2. The FDA must amend the vaccine's EUA to include younger people
In August, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, but it remains under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15.

Therefore, the EUA would need to be extended to include younger ages.

"When a completed request for EUA or approval has been received by the FDA, the agency will carefully, thoroughly and independently examine the data to evaluate benefits and risks and be prepared to complete its review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement earlier this month.

"However, the agency's ability to review these submissions rapidly will depend in part on the quality and timeliness of the submissions by manufacturers," Woodcock and Marks said. "Just like every vaccine decision we've made during this pandemic, our evaluation of data on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children will not cut any corners."

Members of FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will likely meet to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech's data and whether they recommend for the EUA to be amended to include children ages 5 to 11.

"Once we see a timeline for that actual meeting occurring, that will give us a good idea of when we might potentially see approval," Dr. Evan Anderson, physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and a professor of pediatrics and medicine at Emory University, said during a call with reporters Monday.

"That meeting of advisers will then need to occur," he said. "FDA would then need to either agree with or disagree with their external group of advisers about potential approval."

3. CDC must weigh in on the vaccine for children 5 to 11
Once the FDA makes its decision on authorizing the vaccine for young children ages 5 to 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next to discuss further clinical recommendations for the vaccine.

"That has typically occurred within a couple days of FDA approval, and I think that that would likely occur here again -- and once that's in place then vaccines can be used," Anderson said.

In the meantime, Pfizer said in a statement emailed to CNN on Monday that it continues to focus on supplying the vaccine for those who are currently eligible to receive the shot.

"Pfizer and BioNTech continue to supply the vaccine, under their existing supply agreement with the U.S. Government, which continues through April 2022. Upon the introduction of booster doses in the U.S. under EUA, and approval and/or EUA in new age cohorts, existing supply agreements Pfizer and BioNTech have in place with governments around the world and international health organizations will not be impacted," the statement said. "The companies will continue to deliver on their pledge to provide two billion doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022 -- one billion each year."

4. Once CDC and FDA sign off, a rollout for younger children could begin
The vaccine that Pfizer tested in children is the same as the one used in adults, but a smaller dose -- 10 micrograms, rather than 30 micrograms.

Although many adults got their shots through nursing homes or mass vaccination sites early on, the rollout looked different by the time people ages 12 to 15 were vaccinated. For them, the focus was on pharmacies and doctors' offices -- and that's likely to be the case with even younger children, too.

When the vaccine was authorized for children ages 12 to 15 in May, state health officials said it went "better than expected," with appointments booked quickly. However, shots among adolescents didn't keep up the pace, and cases among children have surged in recent weeks.

"I think there is certainly a lot of hope that we will see a bit of uptake among our children 5 to 11 years of age if and when a vaccine becomes available, but I do think that, similar to what we're seeing in adolescents and adults, there will be some hesitancy that will be a major issue to potentially how impactful such a vaccine approval might be," Anderson said.

This isn't expected to be the last group to go through the authorization process, either.

Results are still coming for children even younger. Pfizer said on Monday it is expecting trial data for children as young as 6 months "as soon as the fourth quarter of this year."

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both authorized for people 18 and older, but are also being studied in younger ages.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Spotty Showers and Cooler Air
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered rain, cooler afternoon. High: 77.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Avoid social media ad con

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Northview VB

Image

West Vigo VB

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

Image

Helping Afghan Evacuees

Image

Wedding planning and the pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1598757

Reported Deaths: 27072
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61185210948
DuPage1035801354
Will869811087
Lake768681059
Kane65658847
Winnebago38862544
Madison37960572
St. Clair34925567
McHenry32921316
Peoria25869362
Champaign25754182
Sangamon24472268
McLean21753205
Tazewell19664326
Rock Island17726342
Kankakee16648233
Kendall15384106
LaSalle14419275
Macon14373237
Vermilion13104183
Adams12635147
DeKalb11606128
Williamson11325157
Whiteside7855176
Jackson763488
Boone758982
Coles7274112
Ogle709286
Grundy696781
Franklin680596
Clinton678398
Knox6586164
Marion6510138
Macoupin641599
Henry616074
Jefferson6011132
Effingham596581
Livingston567795
Woodford552591
Stephenson544389
Randolph526397
Monroe506199
Christian486280
Fulton485169
Morgan484195
Logan475473
Montgomery465676
Lee456056
Bureau424888
Perry413471
Saline403363
Fayette394056
Iroquois392772
McDonough353456
Jersey321253
Shelby307043
Douglas305536
Crawford301430
Lawrence297531
Union295447
Wayne272057
White264130
Richland259354
Hancock255534
Pike254556
Cass248928
Clark248738
Bond242824
Clay235547
Ford233856
Edgar232744
Carroll224437
Warren222457
Moultrie210731
Johnson210424
Washington205727
Jo Daviess204625
Greene200239
Mason197251
Wabash196915
Massac196644
De Witt193930
Piatt189814
Mercer188735
Cumberland176125
Menard157912
Jasper150618
Marshall134221
Hamilton128421
Brown10148
Pulaski97711
Schuyler9628
Edwards95515
Stark76227
Gallatin7375
Scott6925
Alexander67211
Henderson64014
Calhoun6382
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4765
Unassigned1852432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 934586

Reported Deaths: 15157
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1272871967
Lake629921090
Allen53252749
Hamilton43603446
St. Joseph41729586
Elkhart33340488
Vanderburgh30183442
Tippecanoe26738247
Johnson23466416
Hendricks22102340
Porter21573342
Clark17306227
Madison17213380
Vigo15991274
Monroe14404190
LaPorte14238237
Delaware13977219
Howard13772267
Kosciusko11310135
Hancock10749161
Warrick10616176
Bartholomew10461167
Floyd10375203
Wayne9848219
Grant9017200
Morgan8813159
Boone8351109
Dubois7647123
Henry7536129
Dearborn751787
Noble7369101
Marshall7314128
Cass7140117
Lawrence6913152
Shelby6526108
Jackson651884
Gibson6101106
Harrison601185
Huntington596192
Montgomery5756102
DeKalb568591
Knox5398104
Miami536684
Putnam532067
Clinton530965
Whitley520951
Steuben492867
Wabash480592
Jasper475561
Jefferson466291
Ripley451175
Adams441765
Daviess4105107
Scott400764
White388757
Clay387156
Greene385689
Decatur383496
Wells381683
Fayette371976
Posey358041
Jennings350356
Washington329747
LaGrange318775
Spencer315535
Fountain312354
Randolph309487
Sullivan304047
Owen282461
Starke276662
Orange274459
Fulton274253
Jay253034
Perry249352
Carroll242427
Franklin236737
Vermillion231450
Rush231330
Parke217720
Tipton208355
Pike204538
Blackford167434
Pulaski161751
Crawford144818
Newton142044
Benton141616
Brown133346
Martin127716
Switzerland124810
Warren114116
Union95511
Ohio78111
Unassigned0473