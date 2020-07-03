A Clay County judge rules Illinois Gov. didn't have authority to extend Stay-at-Home order.

ILLINOIS, (WTHI)- Some businesses in the state of Illinois are opening.

That's after a ruling that voids the governor's executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, a Republican Clay County, Illinois judge ruled in favor of Republican State Representative Darren Bailey.

We spoke Representative Bailey over zoom on Friday.

He told us Gov. J.B. Pritzker had no authority to extend the stay at home order longer than 30 days.

As a result of this, Representative Bailey sued the governor.

A judge ruled that any order the governor made after April, the first Stay-at-Home order, is void.

That means businesses that have been closed or operating at a certain capacity, can go back to conducting full business.

Places like restaurants, retail stores and sporting venues can choose to go back to full capacity.

We asked Bailey why he felt he wanted to do this.

He said the Governor tried to take away people's freedom.

"If someone's concerned about their health they need to stay home if someone needs to get out that's concerned about their health, by all means, wear a mask. Businesses are closing people have been out of work we've destroyed our economy we cannot as a free people live and function like this," said Bailey.

The Governor's administration says it will appeal the lawsuit.