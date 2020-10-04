A Citizen's Patrol group in Vermillion County is keeping an eye on break-ins happening.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Local businesses across the Valley are trying to stay ahead of numerous break-ins. Some have been reported in rural areas of Vigo, Parke and in Vermillion Counties.

Guy Winters owns a restaurant in Dana, Indiana. He sees break-ins happening to others.

"That's a big concern. Somebody smashing your window out or your door. That's out of your pocket," said Winters.

14 is the number of break-in's Winters has heard about across the Wabash Valley recently. But he doesn't plan on his spot being next.

"I thought you know we need more boots on the ground eyes on the area watching these businesses," said Winters.

That's why he's formed the Vermillion County Citizen's Patrol group. At night, he and others patrol the streets reporting anything they see out of the ordinary back to the police.

"If you sit there and do nothing everything bad is going to come at you and it will cost you. Right now it cost people their front doors and their cash registers," said Winters.

He told us they're not acting like the police. They don't make any arrest or approach any vehicles but simply act as another set of watchful eyes. That's help Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said is much needed.

He told us the break-ins are usually happening around 3 or 4 in the morning.

"No agency can cover all areas of the county at the same time. They're going to be fast-acting that we can if they're standing out with cameras or driving by with cameras, bad guys aren't going to go where there's traffic at," said Phelps.

Winters encourages you to start a watch program in your neighborhood.

"Now's the time to come to the aid of their sheriff department," said Winters.