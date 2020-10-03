A Car Show benefit was held for a father fighting for his life

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A benefit was held Saturday to support a father battling cancer.

Barker Gang Customs put on a car show in Rockville for Mike Wyatt.

Wyatt is battling stage 4 cancer and has an in-operable tumor.

His loved ones are raising money to cover his medical expenses and to support him and his two little boys.

Mike's father says his son loves old school rides.

"Yea the love that is shown by his friends and hot rodders and stuff and other car people it is just unbelievable," said Mike's father Dave Wyatt.

All the money raised Saturday goes directly to Mike Wyatt and his family.