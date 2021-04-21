A COVID-19 vaccine survey with a free product? The State of Indiana says it's a scam

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are using COVID-19 to get your personal information.

The State of Indiana says the scam is targeting those who have received the vaccine.

It will ask you to complete a survey about the vaccine - and then offer you a free product.

The state has offered the following tips:

Don’t give your financial, medical, or personal information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a COVID-19 vaccine survey.

Carefully examine any message that claims to be from a trusted source. Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message to verify its legitimacy, look up its phone number online.

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

If you think you've been a target to the scam, reach out to the Indiana Attorney General's Office. To do that, click here, or call 1-800-382-5516.