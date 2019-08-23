Clear

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her chance

The Spirit of Terre Haute Train at Deming Park is popular among both the young and old.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spirit of Terre Haute Train at Deming Park is popular among both the young and old.

Friday was a special day for 92-year-old Pauline LeMay.

She wanted to take a ride on the train.

With a little help, her wish came true.

She told News 10 it has been years since she brought her kids to Deming Park to ride the train.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Image

Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'