A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her chance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spirit of Terre Haute Train at Deming Park is popular among both the young and old.
Friday was a special day for 92-year-old Pauline LeMay.
She wanted to take a ride on the train.
With a little help, her wish came true.
She told News 10 it has been years since she brought her kids to Deming Park to ride the train.
