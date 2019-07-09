A $3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A $3 million project could be coming to the industrial park to make some much needs upgrades.his

The best part is, it's going to cost the taxpayers zero dollars!

"We're using the TIF district dollars to reinvest dollars to improve the industrial park south of town here," Rick Burger, President of the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission said.

"We have money sitting there now from the TIF district of $3 million that we can go ahead and reinvest back out there for our people that are out there working in the industrial park already," Burger said.

That $3 million is coming from CertainTeed and the Staples manufacturer in the industrial park. Burger said over the years they've been paying into a fund for the future and now's the time the county wants to use that fund.

They're hoping to do a list of things.

They want to patch Industrial drive, do railroad maintenance, upgrade the railroad crossings on Harlan road, resurface Pfizer drive, and reconstruct and widen Harlan road from Industrial drive to Carlisle street.

It's something president of the Terre Haute economic development corporation Steve Witt says was going to be needed at some point.

"Just some things that we knew about. It's kinda like a home you know, pretty soon we're gonna have to put a new roof on or you know do whatever. It's the same type of thing," Witt said.

Now this plan still has to go through the Vigo County Area Planning Commission, the Board of Commissioners, and a public hearing before any work will actually start in the area.

County leaders are hoping these improvements will bring more businesses to the area as well.

Meanwhile, Vigo County has two other businesses moving into the area.

Saturn PetCare contractors were on site this week looking at the area. They've also been hiring to fill some of their top tier employees.

The other business is Pyrolyx. Within the next few weeks, they will start their first manufacturing plant. They've also said they're looking at building a sister site in the county as well.