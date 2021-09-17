A 2018 meeting between Pres. Trump and Kim Jong-Un resulted in the recovery of an Indiana soldier who went MIA in the Korean War

Defense officials say a Hoosier Army sergeant killed in the Korean War has been accounted for.

Sgt. Stanley Dewitt was just 18-years-old when he was reported missing in action on December 5, 1950.

Enemy forces attacked Sgt. Dewitt's unit was attacked, but his remains couldn't be recovered.

Dewitt was with the Medical Detachment, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division.

Fast forward to 2018 when former President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un met. North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were said to contain the remains of American service members killed in the war.

In the time since the exchange, a laboratory identified the remains.

News 10 learned on Friday Dewitt was officially accounted for in June of 2020.

He will be buried in his hometown of Royal Center, Indiana.