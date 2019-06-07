Clear

A $2 million grant will help restore sidewalks and bike trails in Sullivan

A grant will help restore beauty to sidewalks and bike trails in Sullivan. Many are excited, including one local business.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-- A project that's been in the making since the 1980s can now take life thanks to a $2 million grant.

It will connect streets in the city to the parks, and back downtown. 

The project will stretch across the city. 

Along the path, the Petty Pit Stop in Sullivan sits along one of the streets that will be getting a facelift. 

Manager Nikki Tiken says she's ready to see some change and beauty fill the city. 

"It'll help our business and everyone else. It actually brings people to the city which brings people into the restaurant," said Tiken. 

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb is ecstatic about this grant.

He told News 10 that this has been on his plate for a very long time. 

He sees how important making every part of the city attractive can be. 

"When you have a clean vibrant community and a safe pedestrian atmosphere, you actually bring the physical health up of your community," said Mayor Lamb. 

Tiken believes this is the start of many more projects that will bring beauty to the city once again. 

"It feels like home. Now there's just more and more things coming to the square itself and there's people out all the time. It's really nice," said Tiken. 

