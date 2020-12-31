A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following a developing story involving a murder that happened more than five decades ago.

The Terre Haute Police Department is re-examining the mystery surrounding Jo Ann Fox's death.

The key points Jo Ann Fox was murdered and sexually assaulted at her Terre Haute apartment in 1967

Police have not made an arrest in her death investigation

On Wednesday, June 30 her body was exhumed and taken to Regional Hospital for a new autopsy, and put back into final resting place at Highland Lawn Cemetery

Investigators have a person of interest in Sarasota, Florida

On Wednesday morning, Fox's body was exhumed in hopes of getting more answers for investigators.

Fifty-four years ago, she was discovered murdered. This 32-year-old woman was found dead inside of her Terre Haute apartment on June 24, 1967.

Now, the findings of her initial autopsy are being questioned by police.

Authorities returned Jo Ann Fox's body to her final resting place at Highland Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon on Terre Haute's east side.

Terre Haute police are leading the charge with the mystery surrounding her death.

A 1967 murder investigation

Jo Ann Fox was found dead inside of home referred to as Manor Apartments at 512 North 6 and 1/2 Street. The building, and the street, no longer exist.

It would have been where the ISU Recreation Center parking lot sits now.

Investigators hope findings from Wednesday's autopsy will give them a clearer picture of how she died and then lead them to her killer.

According to a 1967 newspaper article, the coroner that performed the initial autopsy did not reveal the cause of death to the public. He said he wouldn't until an arrest was made.

That's because the coroner said there was evidence recovered that only the murderer would know about - he did go on record though and say Fox was sexually assaulted.

"Yeah, I think you know with all of the cold cases that we work, we try to do everything possible for the families involved because they are still the ones that suffer in these cases," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen told us.

Exhumations are rare, but they do happen. In this case, detectives question how Fox died and the original autopsy results. Tests are available now that weren't in 1967.

On Wednesday morning, Fox was exhumed from Highland Lawn Cemetery. News 10 was invited, but out of respect for the family, we kept our distance.

Fox's body was taken from the burial site. From there, she was taken by hearse to the morgue at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr performed the autopsy. Once it was complete, Fox was taken back to Highland Lawn Cemetery, where her family watched as she was returned to her final resting site.

Jo Ann Fox's Family

Family members have been part of this process. Just like the police, they want answers and closure.

We talked with Fox's son, Jeff. He says even though it's been decades, he carries this case with him everywhere he goes.

"It's been 54 years. I'm 67-years-old, and it happened when I was 13, and I still think about it," Jeff said.

Person of interest

Police told us there is a male person of interest in this case. They said the person was 22-years-old when Fox was murdered.

Detectives tracked him down in Sarasota, Florida. Besides interviewing him, investigators were able to collect a DNA sample.

Police told us evidence collection from the exhumation of Fox's body could move this case forward.

How can you help?

Detectives want to talk with everyone who was interviewed by police about this case.

If you were one of those people, you're being asked to call one of two detectives working on this case with the Terre Haute Police Department.

You can call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667 or the Sergeant of Violent Crimes, Troy Davis. His number is 812-244-2218.