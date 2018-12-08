Clear

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help boost Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help boost Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Leaders of the Riley Children's Foundation say it has already raised more than $120 million toward the goal they hope to reach by 2020.

The money would go toward pediatric research, patient care, maternity and newborn health, and family support programs. It's the foundation's first capital campaign since 2010, when it raised $200 million.

Riley says it's looking to lower Indiana's high infant-mortality rate by hiring more maternal fetal medicine specialists, who treat high-risk pregnancies and can diagnose problems early. Riley now has 10 such specialists, who handled more than 11,000 patient visits last year.

Hospital president Matthew Cook says one of Indiana's problems is that such high-risk pregnancies have gone unidentified.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three, In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Tree lighting at 12 Points

Image

A sneak peek at the new History Center

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday