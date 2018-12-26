Clear

A 10-year contract with Trans-Care Ambulance service was approved

The Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday morning ended with the approval of a contract with Trans-Care.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:36 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's something Trans-care ambulance service has been fighting for since 2015.

Now, the company has a contract with the county for the next 10 years.

"It was just a confirmation that the commissioners believe in us and what we provide." Russell Ferrell, CEO and President of trans-care said.

After some back and forth the agreement has been signed and approved.

Ferrell told us it's the best move for the county.

"Sometimes a lot of questions come to the table just to assure one another that we're getting what you'd expect," Ferrell said. "That's what happened when they signed that 10-year agreement.

When this contract was first signed the Terre Haute fire chief voiced some concerns.

He said there was a gray area when it came to the decision of County versus City ambulances responding to county buildings in city limits. 

"We make a lot of runs to the jail, to the annex, whatever. If it's a fire run, my firetrucks respond," Fisher said. "If an ambulance is responding to those buildings then it should be my ambulances. 

But, Ferrell said now that the contract is approved things should be okay.

"In the end, it's what the county wanted. So, we're not gonna fight about who's coming or going," Ferrell said. "Just as long as the service get's there is all we're concerned about." 

He talked about certain townships in Vigo County that won't have their own ambulance services.

He said he and commissioners agreed, those townships simply don't have enough consistent runs to justify funding their own ambulance. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridal society set to host show

Image

Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

Image

Commissioners approve Transcare contract

Image

Food from the heart drive

Image

Loogootee Library update

Image

Indiana School Safety Hub

Image

Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Image

Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Image

An elf's work is never done

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?