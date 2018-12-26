A 10-year contract with Trans-Care Ambulance service was approved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's something Trans-care ambulance service has been fighting for since 2015.

Now, the company has a contract with the county for the next 10 years.

"It was just a confirmation that the commissioners believe in us and what we provide." Russell Ferrell, CEO and President of trans-care said.

After some back and forth the agreement has been signed and approved.

Ferrell told us it's the best move for the county.

"Sometimes a lot of questions come to the table just to assure one another that we're getting what you'd expect," Ferrell said. "That's what happened when they signed that 10-year agreement.

When this contract was first signed the Terre Haute fire chief voiced some concerns.

He said there was a gray area when it came to the decision of County versus City ambulances responding to county buildings in city limits.

"We make a lot of runs to the jail, to the annex, whatever. If it's a fire run, my firetrucks respond," Fisher said. "If an ambulance is responding to those buildings then it should be my ambulances.

But, Ferrell said now that the contract is approved things should be okay.

"In the end, it's what the county wanted. So, we're not gonna fight about who's coming or going," Ferrell said. "Just as long as the service get's there is all we're concerned about."

He talked about certain townships in Vigo County that won't have their own ambulance services.

He said he and commissioners agreed, those townships simply don't have enough consistent runs to justify funding their own ambulance.