A $1 million grant will help Rose-Hulman with several different programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $1 million grant will help students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The grant will help Rose-Hulman create new tools to help first-year students transition from high school.

The money will help with developing online summer improvement tools. That is in addition to creating a young alumni mentoring group and increasing peer tutors.

The grant will also help refine key first-year STEM classes.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs says the money will help with online classes, specifically during the pandemic.

Rose-Hulman was granted the money from Lily Endowment.