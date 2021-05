TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute was closed for a short time on Wednesday afternoon after someone found a suspicious item.

It happened around 5:00.

Police closed the area around 9th and Wabash Avenue out of what they call an abundance of caution.

Our crew observed a Terre Haute firefighter walk to the item that police later identified as a gan can, open it, and give a thumbs up.

The Terre Haute Police Department said the can was simply full of gas.