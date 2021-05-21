Clear

94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Posted: May 21, 2021 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden said that Puckett's initial reaction to receiving the Medal of Honor was to ask, "Why all the fuss? Can't they just mail it to me?" Biden said that after waiting more than 70 years to be recognized for his heroics, the ceremony was well-deserved.

"Col. Puckett, after 70 years rather than mail it to you I would have walked it to you," Biden said. "Your lifetime of service to our nation I think deserves a little bit of fuss."

On November 25, 1950, the then-first lieutenant led a company of 51 US and nine South Korean soldiers against Chinese forces on what was called Hill 205, according to an award citation from the White House and an oral history given by Puckett.

In the initial daylight assault on the hill, Puckett repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire, rallying pinned down US troops to advance and take the hill from its defenders. But once night fell and temperatures on the hill dropped below freezing, Puckett and his command faced wave after wave of Chinese assaults attempting to retake the key location.

It was estimated that hundreds of Chinese troops were involved in the attack against Puckett's group of five dozen, he said a video recorded for Witness to War, a compilation of oral histories from veterans.

Sitting atop the hill looking out over the 360-degree perimeter the US forces had set up -- with the Chinese lines somewhere in the darkness beyond -- Puckett could hear the sound of whistles and bugles.

"That was the way they coordinated with each other," he said of the Chinese forces. When the notes stopped, "we were hit with a mortar barrage and automatic weapons fire and shortly thereafter a shower of hand grenades."

Puckett radioed in an artillery strike, stopping the Chinese advance. But a grenade fragment had left him with his first wound of the night.

Six Chinese attacks
That assault was the first of what would be six attacks on the US Rangers' perimeter into the early hours of November 26.

"We were getting more and more pressure and had more and more people wounded" with each assault, Puckett said.

Despite being wounded a second time, through five assaults Puckett was able to call on artillery, firing on points he determined in advance to hold off the Chinese troops.

"They were the overwhelming force that saved our goose," he said.

Between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Puckett said the Chinese whistles and bugles sounded again. 

He radioed for another round of artillery but got bad news: the big guns had another mission, and Hill 205 would have to wait, the artillery unit said.

"We're crumbling. We're being overrun. I just gave my unit the order to withdraw," Puckett radioed back.

His personal situation was dire. By now, he had been wounded three times and was lying in a foxhole "unable to do anything."

"I could see three Chinese about 15 yards away from me and they were bayoneting or shooting some of my wounded Rangers," he recalled.

Then hope ran up the hill.

"All of a sudden, two of my Rangers charged up the hill -- Pfc. Billy G. Walls, Pfc. David L. Pollack -- they shot the three Chinese, killing them I assume," Puckett said.

The soldiers came over to their wounded commander.

"Walls said, 'Sir, are you hurt?' I thought that was the dumbest question I'd ever heard in my life," Puckett said.

But aloud to the private Puckett said only, "I'm hurt bad. I can't move. Leave me behind."

Disobeying orders
Walls ignored Puckett's order and scooped him up, threw him over his shoulder and began running down the hill as Pollack provided covering fire.

They'd gone about 150 yards when Walls put Puckett down, saying he was too heavy to carry, Puckett recalled.

Each private then grabbed a wrist and dragged their commander the rest of the way down Hill 205 on his backside.

"Not very ceremonially, but we made it," Puckett said.

They found cover with three US tanks, from which Puckett was able to call in a final artillery strike of white phosphorous and high explosives on the Chinese troops now occupying the hill.

"I certainly am pleased that Walls and Pollack disobeyed my order to leave me behind on the hill," Puckett said.

An official Army history records that Puckett sustained wounds to both feet, his thighs, buttocks and left shoulder that night. His combat time in Korea was over.

Puckett "distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty," the White House citation says. "(His) extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service."

Chinese forces drove Americans back
While that night stands out for Puckett's heroism, it also marked the beginning of a difficult two years for US forces in the Korean War.

The strength of the Chinese forces that had come to the aid of the largely defeated North Korean army surprised the Americans, according to a US Army history.

Chinese attacks across the peninsula eventual pushed the US forces and their United Nations allies back into South Korea. At one point, the southern capital of Seoul fell to Communist forces for the second time in months.

"The setback would cause the war to grind on for two and a half more years before ending in an uneasy Armistice on July 27, 1953," an Army history says.

That armistice, resulting in the Korean Peninsula being divided between North and South along the 38th parallel, persists to this day.

"Korea is sometimes called the forgotten war, but those men who were there under Lt. Puckett's command will never forget his bravery," Biden said. "They'll never forget that he was right by their side through every minute of it. The people of the Republic of Korea haven't forgotten."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony, the first time a foreign leader has attended such an event. He lauded Puckett and said he and other American soldiers helped ensure his nation's freedom and democracy.

"Col. Puckett is a true hero of the Korean War. With extraordinary valor and leadership, he completed missions until the very end, defending Hill 205 and fighting many more battles requiring equal valiance," Moon said. "Without the sacrifice of veterans including Col. Puckett and the Eighth Army Rangers Company, the freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn't have blossomed in Korea."

Long road to highest honor
Born in Tifton, Georgia, in 1926, Puckett had a long career in the US military, first enlisting as a private in 1943 during World War II. He was discharged in June 1945 to attend the US Military Academy at West Point, graduating four years later with a commission as a second lieutenant.

After Korea, he also served an 11-month combat tour in Vietnam in 1967-68 in the 101st Airborne Division before retiring from active duty in 1971 with the rank of colonel.

As a retiree, Puckett remain actively involved with the military affairs and in 1992 was one of the first people to be inducted into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame.

Puckett was originally awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions at Hill 205, but John Lock, a retired US Army officer and assistant professor at the US Military Academy, came across Puckett's story during research in the early 1990s and thought it met the criteria for the Medal of Honor, according to an account on the Army's website.

In 2003 Lock began a process to get Puckett the Medal of Honor, but the petition was denied in 2007 and again on appeal in 2009, according to the report.

Lock persevered, submitting a petition for an upgrade for Puckett after the military ordered a review of all awards in 2016.

After that was denied, Lock was told of alternate route, through the Army award corrections board. That was successful and last year the Medal of Honor for Puckett was approved, but Lock stressed that it was something that Puckett never pushed for.

"As we were going through the process and dead in the water, he appealed to me to stop because he didn't want me to continue wasting my time," Lock told the Army website.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
A Summerlike Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trace Adkins coming to Terre Haute

Image

Here's how the bottle of milk became a tradition at the Indy 500

Image

Summer Love or Summertime Sadness? The warmup is here, Kevin has the details

Image

New partnership will help high school students 'Cross the Finish Line'

Image

Sullivan workers

Image

Students at Sugar Grove take part in a career day parade

Image

Two sentenced in connection to 2019 Sullivan County murder

Image

Indiana University will require students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

The ticks are out! Here's how you can prepare

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1371791

Reported Deaths: 24913
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54920510190
DuPage911701286
Will760931001
Lake67649993
Kane58781780
Winnebago33526483
Madison30664520
McHenry28779288
St. Clair27972514
Peoria23280323
Champaign20798146
Sangamon18888235
McLean18321181
Tazewell17043294
Rock Island15101320
Kankakee14292211
Kendall1314694
LaSalle12633245
Macon10829202
DeKalb9954120
Vermilion9788133
Adams8543124
Williamson7471131
Whiteside7173172
Boone673075
Ogle613081
Grundy591776
Clinton576690
Coles570699
Knox5588150
Jackson504264
Henry502768
Livingston484586
Stephenson478984
Woodford477577
Macoupin474084
Effingham473672
Marion4478115
Franklin447576
Jefferson4394120
Monroe435993
Lee418753
Randolph413984
Fulton397757
Morgan391182
Logan390660
Montgomery374473
Bureau374082
Christian370773
Fayette318455
Perry318360
Iroquois304466
McDonough287749
Jersey269750
Douglas259434
Saline257454
Lawrence240925
Shelby230637
Union226340
Crawford213026
Bond206924
Cass200125
Jo Daviess181924
Clark181033
Ford180647
Warren180346
Pike179352
Wayne179253
Hancock177331
Richland175939
Carroll175836
Edgar172140
White169726
Washington164625
Moultrie161628
De Witt153127
Mason152245
Piatt151014
Clay148143
Mercer147933
Johnson145415
Greene144333
Massac134940
Wabash134612
Cumberland129119
Menard123812
Jasper115518
Marshall107718
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7727
Brown7216
Pulaski6927
Stark64224
Edwards57112
Henderson52414
Calhoun5182
Putnam4833
Scott4791
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38712
Pope3234
Out of IL30
Unassigned02377

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 738173

Reported Deaths: 13525
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1010401752
Lake54449988
Allen41097683
St. Joseph36445554
Hamilton35924410
Elkhart28943444
Tippecanoe22535220
Vanderburgh22403397
Porter19006314
Johnson18114381
Hendricks17361315
Clark13060192
Madison12795339
Vigo12518250
LaPorte12148216
Monroe11993172
Delaware10790189
Howard10046220
Kosciusko9499117
Hancock8391142
Bartholomew8109156
Warrick7808155
Floyd7698178
Grant7122174
Wayne7087199
Boone6766101
Morgan6625140
Dubois6173117
Marshall6129112
Cass5896106
Dearborn584478
Henry5805105
Noble568884
Jackson504573
Shelby495996
Lawrence4621120
Gibson439092
Harrison437373
DeKalb432585
Clinton430053
Montgomery426689
Whitley400239
Huntington396480
Steuben392757
Miami385568
Jasper375451
Knox373690
Putnam365060
Wabash356181
Adams343355
Ripley341470
Jefferson332182
White318853
Daviess298699
Wells292781
Decatur286692
Fayette282763
Greene281285
Posey272334
LaGrange269970
Scott267655
Clay261647
Randolph242581
Washington242533
Spencer233131
Jennings231649
Starke220055
Fountain214746
Sullivan212342
Owen204556
Jay198630
Fulton196540
Carroll191220
Orange185954
Perry184837
Rush174325
Vermillion170744
Franklin168735
Tipton163545
Parke146816
Pike135934
Blackford135332
Pulaski117746
Newton109635
Brown102941
Crawford101415
Benton99114
Martin89715
Warren82615
Switzerland7948
Union71810
Ohio57411
Unassigned0417