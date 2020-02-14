93 year old veteran finally receives his high school diploma

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- A high school diploma is something a lot of us might take for granted.

A lot of young men missed the opportunity to get theirs when they were drafted into WWI, WWII, the Korean and the Vietnam war.

Now Indiana has a code that works to get these men their high school diplomas.

"He said for 50 years that's all I've ever wanted," Alicia Cornelius, the current principal at Linton High School.

Howard Richard White was just shy of his 18th birthday when he went to serve our country in WWII.

"And his intentions, after he got back from serving, were to go back to high school and get his diploma, but that just didn't work," Cornelius said.

White said it was something he always regretted.

"And the one thing he said is that this is the one document he has wanted his entire life," she said.

And he isn't the only veteran who faces this problem, but now the state is trying to help.

"In honor of their sacrifice and providing us our freedoms," she said.

Indiana has code 20-20-7 where school corporations can award a diploma to veterans who sacrificed for their country during WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"The things that they sacrificed years and years ago have provided us with where we are today and so being able to honor them in even a small way with a high school diploma is a great thing to be able to do so we're just glad to be apart of that," Cornelius said.

If you or someone you know could qualify for this there is an application process.

You can find out more, here.