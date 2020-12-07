911 operators won't see COVID-19 vaccine in first round, 911 director weighs in on distribution

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A COVID-19 vaccine still in the works.

As part of the distribution plan first responders are among the first to get it.

We learned that dispatch operators will actually not be included in the first round of vaccine distribution.

News 10 sat down with Vigo County 911 Director, Vickie Oster who says their job plays a crucial role in making sure first responders get to an emergency situation.

With the pandemic... it's made their jobs even more essential and demanding.

Oster tells us it's harder to operate with fewer dispatchers and that means their health is a top priority for overall safety that's another reason.. why she's hopeful they will soon have access to the vaccine.

"We are the first, first responders. Without us being there to take that call you're not gonna get the firefighters or the fire department or the ambulance or the police that you need out there. So hopefully we will be in one of the first rounds to get the vaccination and to keep us going," Oster explained.

While 911 operators won't be the first to get the vaccine, Oster is a firm believer that first responders and long-term health care workers deserve to have it first.

"It is their job to go out and take those risks and they do that for their community and they do that every day. So this is just another asset of what they have to fight when they go out and do their job," said Oster.

The Vigo County Dispatch Center will be adding two more operators to their staff in January, due to the high demands of the pandemic.