'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

In an emergency, our first instinct is to call 911 but in the face of danger... we can't always talk on the phone. Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers know you're in danger. However, operators urge you to not follow this tactic.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- In an emergency, our first instinct is to call 911 but in the face of danger... we can't always talk on the phone.

Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers know you're in danger.

The post tells you to dial 911 and ask for a pepperoni pizza. As you pretend to place the order, dispatch will realize you're in need of help and play along until they can send police to your rescue. 

Vigo County operators urge you to not use this tactic.

Here's why.

When a dispatcher takes a call their number one goal is safety.

However, each operator gets trained differently and not every operator will know that you're in trouble when pretending to order a pizza.

News 10 caught up with the 911 Director of Vigo County, Vickie Oster.

Oster explained how this will delay your process of getting help.

"A lot of things would depend on who answers the phone, how new they are, you know if they've been around long enough even though that happens someone might not know not know that," Oster shared.

If you're in a position where you can't talk on the phone, Oster has other alternatives.

"There are so many things that could go wrong if you're doing the pizza thing and so we would encourage people to stay away from that and to call and hang up or text us if you can."

When sending the text always include the reason for the help and your address. From there, operators can locate you using cellphone towers. 

