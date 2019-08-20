Clear

911 down for Daviess County and Washington

Some southern Indiana police and sheriff agencies are experiencing issues with their 911 systems.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some southern Indiana police and sheriff agencies are experiencing issues with their 911 systems.

The Washington Police Department along with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say 911 will not currently work in an emergency.

To receive help in Washington, call 812-254-4410 and call 812-254-1060 for the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

