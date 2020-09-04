Clear

911 dispatchers warn accidental hang-ups could be a public safety issue

When you're in an emergency, 911 is the first number you dial and in moments... they're there. However, sometimes we dial it by accident and dispatchers say it could do more harm than good.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- When you're in an emergency, 911 is the first number you dial and in moments... they're there.

However, sometimes we dial it by accident and dispatchers say it could do more harm than good.

911 dispatcher, Kirsten Chovanov-Redman tells us, that right now they're operating with three main dispatchers. So accidental calls could become a public safety issue.

"If you take one of those dispatchers off the floor, that's putting you down to two dispatchers to handle all of the emergencies in the county, of 170 thousand plus it turns into a public safety issue if you've got one person tied up for chasing someone down for hanging up on 911."

When a call goes out to 911, operators track your location in various ways. 

With help from Rapid SOS, they can ping a cell phone tower placing your exact location.

Operators tell us they're required by law to send out a first responder if they don't hear back from you disregarding the call.

Again, this situation takes away man-power from both law enforcement and dispatch.

They also send out text messages in case it's an emergency situation where you can't talk on the phone.

However, with an increase in spam text messages circulating, they're having issues with people responding to the texts.

Chovanov-Redman tells us, messages from dispatch will never be spam.

"We aren't ever going to ask for your social security number, we're not going to ask random questions to kind of be fishy. I don't think you're going to get a lot of prank texts saying they're 911, that's just something that doesn't happen and if it does I'll be shocked."

Just remember, if you dial 911 by accident, let the operator know before hanging up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Tulip Company

Image

911 dispatchers warn accidental hang-ups could be a public safety issue

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 78

Image

Linton-Northview volleyball

Image

Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Jake Odum

Image

A Wabash Valley castle (yes, castle) is in the running for the best unique place to sleep in the sta

Image

A new sport is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA, and other sporting leagues are back

Image

Vincennes unveils new high tech baby box

Image

Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 241704

Reported Deaths: 8324
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1280125080
DuPage14840536
Lake14767469
Will11737360
Kane11395317
St. Clair5450173
Winnebago4342147
Madison4219103
McHenry3925115
Champaign265720
Peoria246641
Kankakee229071
Rock Island227460
McLean216216
Sangamon184439
Unassigned1789209
Kendall167924
LaSalle130251
Tazewell115810
DeKalb115636
Coles106023
Macon101028
Jackson98422
Williamson96514
Boone88623
Adams7959
Clinton77117
Randolph7517
Effingham5861
Morgan54420
Whiteside52519
Grundy5165
Ogle4925
Henry4771
Monroe47714
Jefferson47035
Knox4683
Union43824
Bureau4079
Stephenson3886
Vermilion3684
Macoupin3645
Franklin3581
Cass31311
Iroquois31319
Perry30010
Marion2930
Woodford2933
Logan2871
Jersey2856
Warren2651
Montgomery25810
McDonough25115
Christian2506
Lee2461
Douglas2325
Shelby2263
Livingston2104
Fayette1833
Jo Daviess1832
Moultrie1742
Saline1683
Bond1623
Hancock1502
Cumberland1483
Lawrence1420
Jasper1417
Carroll1384
Pulaski1331
Greene1301
White1290
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Washington1191
Wayne1182
Wabash1101
Mercer1065
Fulton970
Clay920
Edgar921
Mason881
Crawford841
Piatt840
Pike750
Ford743
Menard720
Massac671
Richland663
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt471
Scott460
Alexander451
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards430
Schuyler290
Stark280
Calhoun270
Brown230
Hardin200
Pope201
Putnam200
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 96854

Reported Deaths: 3332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18837749
Lake9275298
Elkhart570298
St. Joseph529394
Allen5127179
Hamilton4056107
Vanderburgh264919
Hendricks2391113
Johnson2059121
Cass18799
Clark181653
Porter177041
Tippecanoe163413
Vigo140317
Madison135974
Delaware134457
Monroe127336
LaPorte120431
Howard111662
Floyd109957
Bartholomew107754
Kosciusko105817
Marshall91023
Boone86746
Dubois85817
Hancock82841
Noble82131
Warrick79831
Jackson7119
Grant69931
Henry63222
Shelby62928
LaGrange61211
Morgan60235
Wayne58510
Dearborn57928
Clinton56111
Daviess52124
Harrison49824
Lawrence46727
Montgomery45221
White45113
Putnam4388
Decatur41735
Greene37235
Knox3624
DeKalb3577
Fayette34310
Miami3382
Gibson3334
Jasper3322
Scott31910
Sullivan2989
Steuben2965
Jennings28012
Franklin27925
Carroll25813
Ripley2488
Orange24724
Clay2455
Washington2371
Posey2230
Whitley2196
Wabash2186
Wells2172
Starke2147
Jefferson2123
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Adams1922
Tipton19121
Randolph1827
Huntington1743
Spencer1653
Owen1531
Newton14710
Jay1350
Rush1354
Martin1200
Pike1091
Pulaski1031
Vermillion1010
Fountain982
Brown902
Benton840
Parke802
Blackford762
Ohio747
Crawford690
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0222