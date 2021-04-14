National Public Safety Telecommunicators week honors 911 dispatchers

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teresa Baize has spent decades helping people.

Baize says, "My mother always told me I should be a nurse and I kept telling her no."

Baize has spent time as a firefighter and yes even some time as a nurse. But for the last 13 years, she's sat on the frontlines behind a desk as a 911 dispatcher.

Baize explains, "The first few years I'm in it was difficult trying to, I knew the area."

That helped when a coworker's son was in a bad wreck.

Baize says, "Our system had went down and because I knew the area I just sent everybody. Ended up, I mean got burnt and so did his friend that was in the vehicle, but now they're fine."

Being close to the community can help...but it can also make the bad nights worse.

Baize explains, "We had a drowning of a child, we had a SUV that had rolled over, we had another trauma patient."

Baize had babysat the child who had drowned that night. But still, she had a job to do.

Baize says, "That hit me very hard. Now it didn't hit me until after. But it did hit me hard."

It's no easy task for 911 dispatchers. For those first to respond...the next phone call could be someone they know or love who is in peril. But for Baize, it's all about taking care of the community she loves.

Baize explains, "There is just something about being able to help others."