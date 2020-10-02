911 calls lead police in Vincennes to a man they say was driving with a BAC nearly five times the legal limit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Concerned 911 callers in Vincennes helped police find an alleged drunk driver.

People called dispatchers about a reckless driver on Thursday night. When officers caught up with the truck, the driver was trying to drive it over a levee.

According to the police, the driver was Esmerejildo Balderas. Officers said he had a blood-alcohol content level of .379. That is almost five times the legal limit.

His charges include operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and operator never licensed.