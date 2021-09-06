91-year-old woman doesn't let her age define her

CASEY, Illinois (WTHI) - Many people picked up new hobbies during quarantine. And that's just what one woman from Casey, Illinois did. At the height of the pandemic Loistel Summerville started construction projects and building things around her house. Her most recent project was a 58-inch tall dollhouse. And get this, she's 91-years-old!

Loistel Summerville needed something to keep her busy during the pandemic. Summerville says the dollhouse kit came in a big 45-lbs box. It was filled with more than a thousand pieces! But at first, the project started off as a secret.

"I didn't tell any of my kids that I was building it so I had been working on it for a couple months before any of them saw it and I was trying to get the second story on top of the first one and I needed more hands. So I got one son to help me hold it while I got it on there."

Her 85-year-old sister Sandra Stumborg says she is so proud of her creation.

"Just fantastic! When I got home from Arizona I looked at what she had built it wasn't near done yet but I was just amazed cause I knew she could do it."

She adds her sister is just that talented person that can always do things or figure out how to do it.

"Well right now she's working on a double wedding ring quilt putting the pieces together and it is going to be just beautiful. I'm a quilter myself but she's really gotten into it also."

"What if somebody thinks they're too old to do something like this? Oh, you never get too old."