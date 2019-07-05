90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Fair has kept families entertained since 1867, it's an event that many look forward to in the summertime and it's right around the corner.

This year marks the 90th anniversary, and there are special plans in place for the celebration.

The fun is almost here but there are a few things you should know before heading out to the fun.

The event starts on July 6th and goes until July 13th and there will be rides, food vendors, performances, and more.

Parking is free until 4 p.m. and after that parking is $5 dollars per person. You can purchase weekly parking passes for a small fee.

News 10 spoke with the individuals who play a part in putting the fair on each year.

Megan Stevenson is the manager of the fair, she says it's an annual event that's made to unite families across the Wabash Valley.

"There are all sorts of food...any fried food you want it'll be here and then, of course, all of the rides too. So there's just so much going on at one place that we're just trying to make it where everybody and the whole family can come down and have fun," Stevenson said.

The event isn't something that comes together overnight, in fact, for Stevenson, it's a year-round job. There are several small details and inspections that have to be approved before the fun can begin.

"When the carnival gets in they have to have their ride inspections, health department inspections, and fire marshall inspections," Stevenson said. "We've had a bunch of volunteers down here helping get the barns ready, get the barns cleaned up, even the display racks and exhibit halls set up."

This year's preparations were even more important because of the 90th anniversary. There will be a hot air balloon on site for everyone to try out! It's a special addition...that several of the employees are looking forward to seeing.

"It'll start around 7 p.m. right along 41, and tickets will be $10 dollars a person. In addition, the basket is handicap accessible so anyone can get in and out of it and enjoy it. When you go up you'll see the whole fairgrounds and 41 so it's pretty exciting," Stevenson said.

For more information and details of the fair, click here.