900 kids get new coats thanks to Noon Optimist Club drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 900 Vigo county kids are a little warmer and a little better prepared thanks to a local group and many volunteers.

The Noon Optimist Club organizes the annual Clothe-A-Child drive. The group partners with the school corporation to identify children in need of new coats and clothes.

Those kids and their families, as well as tons of volunteers, gathered at the Southside Walmart Saturday morning. Volunteers helped the children find the perfect fit.

"Unfortunately, there's families that haven't had the good times that we've enjoyed, so it's important to help them out," said Chuck Ferguson.

This was the 85th year for the drive. Many other organizations were on hand to help like the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Junior Department Club and the Wabash Valley Girl Scouts.

If you’d like to contribute to this cause you can send a check to the Noon Optimist Club. The money is used to buy the coats and clothes.

ATTN: Noon Optimist Club

Hayhurst Accounting

519 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807