90-year-old Olympic gold medalist and Terre Haute native received the surprise of a lifetime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Olympic gold medalist had the surprise of a lifetime on Friday, and that is saying a lot for 90-year-old Greg Bell.

Bell went to Garfield High School in Terre Haute.

He stopped by the city for a visit. Little did he know, he would find himself on the mural at the Vigo County Courthouse honoring famous people from Terre Haute.

He told us his undefeated career at Indiana University wasn't skill. He says he was just in the right situation.

"And that doesn't happen, so it's not that I'm that great; God blessed me with the right ability at the right time," Bell said.

Bell competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.