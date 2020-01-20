Clear

90 Sunrise Coal Employees Laid Off as Production is Halted

90 full-time employees have lost their jobs in Sullivan County. Sunrise Coal, LLC in Carlisle, Indiana is stopping production.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - 90 full-time employees have lost their jobs in Sullivan County. Sunrise Coal, LLC in Carlisle, Indiana is stopping production. Sunrise Coal is owned by Hallador Energy Company in Terre Haute. News 10 received their press release early Monday morning. 

"Unfortunately, weak market conditions have resulted in an over-supply of domestic coal which necessitates that we reduce our production," Hallador Energy Company's Chief Financial Officer Larry Martin stated in the press release, "The employees who are affected by this action are a part of the Sunrise family, and we regret the impact this will have on their families and the community. We thank them for their dedication and service." 

News 10 has reached out to the company to discuss this news further to which there was no response.

News 10 spoke with multiple business owners across Carlisle who were saddened by the news. Co-owner of Carlisle restaurant Cow Town USA Larry Cox feels for those who were impacted by this news.

"Of course it's always sad when people are getting laid off because it impacts their families," Cox said, "But you know the people around here are resilient and I think the coal mine will bounce right back when sales improve."

Cox is trying to remain optimistic as he welcomes many coal miners into his restaurant daily. He knows the people of Carlisle come together when times are tough.

"People around here are very helpful to other people. If they go through hard times, there will be people around here to help them out," he said, "Sunrise has been a really good neighbor over the year. They've helped the community out tremendously. I hope they pass through this hurdle and keep right on going."

According to the company's website, Sunrise Coal is Indiana's second-largest coal producer. It should be noted that this idling of production was described as temporary in Hallador Energy's press release.

In the meantime, it will be shifting production to Oaktown, Indiana in an effort to save money.

