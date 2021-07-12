9-year-old boy uses lemonade to raise money for Ferency family

KOKOMO, Ind. (WTHI) - 9-year-old Malachi Fronczak raised nearly $200 on Friday for the family of fallen Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency.

Fronczak started Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade back in 2018 to honor Southport's fallen Lieutenant Allan.

Since then, he has raised money for Deputy Pickett, Officer Pitts, Trooper Stephan and most recently Greg Ferency.

All police officers and firemen get their Lemonade free of charge because of their brave service to the community.

Fronczak has a special message for the Ferency family,

"I hope you're doing well, and I hope you're doing okay financially," he said.

He's hoping to set up two to three more times to help raise more money for the Ferency family.

Fronczak says it makes him happy to know that he is helping people in need by making his "Magnificent" lemonade.