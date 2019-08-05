9 hurt after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Indiana

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Nine people are recovering after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Carroll County Sunday.

Sherriff Tobe Leazenby said deputies were called to the crash about 5:30 p.m. It happened on State Road 75 near County Road 300 North. That's near Camden.

Leazenby said 30-year-old Krystal Mullet told deputies she was driving northbound on State Road 75 when she dropped something on the floorboard. When she reached to pick it up, her car slammed into the back of a bus style horse and buggy carrying eight people.

According to Leazenby, the four adults and four children inside were taken to a Lafayette hospital with minor injuries.

Mullet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Leazenby said Mullet was cited for the crash, but not arrested.

He said it's now up to the prosecutor to determine any charges will be filed.

Leazenby added that the horse pulling the buggy has a small cut, but is okay.