Clear

9 hurt after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Indiana

Authorities say nine people have been hurt after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in north-central Indiana.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Samantha Thieke

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Nine people are recovering after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Carroll County Sunday.

Sherriff Tobe Leazenby said deputies were called to the crash about 5:30 p.m. It happened on State Road 75 near County Road 300 North. That's near Camden.

Leazenby said 30-year-old Krystal Mullet told deputies she was driving northbound on State Road 75 when she dropped something on the floorboard. When she reached to pick it up, her car slammed into the back of a bus style horse and buggy carrying eight people.

According to Leazenby, the four adults and four children inside were taken to a Lafayette hospital with minor injuries.

Mullet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Leazenby said Mullet was cited for the crash, but not arrested.

He said it's now up to the prosecutor to determine any charges will be filed.

Leazenby added that the horse pulling the buggy has a small cut, but is okay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
A sunny start before rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UPDATE: All clear after forgotten firework found on Wabash Ave.

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rabbi Brian Besser Saron United Church of Christ

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Image

Sunshine, but clouds increasing through the day. High: 88°

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

Remembering Eva Kor: Powerful service for powerful woman

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal