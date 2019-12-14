Clear

9 local churches team up to spread holiday joy and cheer

Each Saturday a group of Wabash Valley churches offers a free meal and fellowship. This Saturday was their annual holiday Soup on Saturday.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI)-- Many left the Soup on Saturday event with bellies full and smiles to their ears.

Some say this time of year is all about spreading Christmas cheer.

Inside the Bloomfield united methodist church, Old Saint Nick and his many helpers were spreading Christmas joy.

It's a part of the annual soup on Saturday.

Several area church's work together to offer a meal each week but prepare a special table this time of year.

The event even caught the attention of the apple festival queen Amanda Rooksberry.

"It was really nice to see that everyone was all together and it brought people together and the room when we first came in was full it was hard to get around people," said Rooksberry. 

Nine local churches of all faiths and denominations came together to serve more than 200 people.

Volunteers offered everything from turkey to yummy stuffing.

Rooksberry says it warmed her heart to see so many smile.

"I think we should try to spread more love and joy to everyone in the world in everything we do and not just around Christmas not just the holidays but do it all the time."

This marks the 16th year of the community tradition.

This was the first time cameras were invited inside to capture the good deed.

Jack Terrell has helped with the event since it started.

He said it's great to see it grow every year.

"Well, the secret sauce here is it's like one big great happy family meeting and family dinner so I guess it kind of goes back to the old days I think a little."

Terrell said nothing goes to waste.

They hand out plates to others in the community.

Rooksberry says this is what Christmas is all about.

"It's good to take your happiness and give it to other people and see what's good in the world," said Rooksberry. 

Jack told me they've already started planning for next year's dinner.

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

