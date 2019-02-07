Clear
882,000 Ram trucks recalled for potential steering, brake pedal issues

The involved vehicles date back to the 2013 model year.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Fiat Chrysler announced two separate recalls for nearly 900,000 Ram trucks, USA Today reported.

"A bad configuration could prevent drivers from steering the vehicle. Thus, they recalled 660,000 cars worldwide, which included 2013-2017 Ram 3500 pickups, model-year 2014-2017 Ram 2500 pickups and 3500 chassis cabs."

The company also ordered a recall of more than 220,000 model year 2019 Ram 1500 trucks because of a potential problem with the adjustable pedals. Certain adjustments could cause the pedals to detach. Owners can search this website to see if their truck's VIN is part of the recall.

