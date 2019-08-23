86 people attend local job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Public Library held a job fair on Friday to connect job seekers with employers.

86 people attended the event.

Job opportunities ranged from manufacturing to food service.

Sarah Trover, Events Coordinator at the Vigo County Library, said, “I think it is something that the community needs, especially to have the opportunity to meet with someone face-to-face, so it’s more than just your resume or a piece of paper.”

The library held a class on Wednesday to help individuals with creating a resume, job interview etiquette, and wardrobe preparation.

Trover said she hopes to host more events like this for the community.