81st Troop Command based out of Terre Haute welcomes new leader

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 81st Troop Command in Terre Haute welcomed a new commander during a ceremony on Friday.
It happened at Camp Atterbury.
That is where Col. Patrick C. Thibodeau took command of more than 2,200 service members based out of Terre Haute.
The 81st has units that include an engineer brigade, military police company, two medical companies, a public affairs detachment, and a response force of soldiers and airmen that can respond to chemical, biological, or nuclear attacks.
Col. Thibodeau is a native of Reelsville, Indiana.
