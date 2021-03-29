81 grams of Methamphetamine seized in Vincennes traffic stop

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vincennes leads to an early morning arrest.

At 12:55 A.M, officers with the Vinncennes Police Department pulled over William Morris for 'traveling left of center several times.'

During the traffic stop, Mr. Morris was found to be in possession of approximately 81 grams of methamphetamine, thirty-one pills identified as Klonopin, and also several syringes.

Mr. Morris was the placed under arrest for the following:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Syringe, Level 6 Felony

*All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.