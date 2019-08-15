$800,000 in pre-k funding awarded across Indiana

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana leaders are focusing in on early childhood.

The Indiana Office of Early Childhood and out-of-school learning made an announcement, awarding more than $800,000 to pre-kindergarten programs across the state.

This includes programs right here in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 stopped by Tik Tok Daycare in Sullivan.

That daycare received more than $6,000 of this money.

The money can be used to train staff and buy educational resources.