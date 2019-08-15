Clear

$800,000 in pre-k funding awarded across Indiana

The Indiana Office of Early Childhood and out-of-school learning made an announcement, awarding more than $800,000 to pre-kindergarten programs across the state.

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana leaders are focusing in on early childhood.

This includes programs right here in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 stopped by Tik Tok Daycare in Sullivan.

That daycare received more than $6,000 of this money.

The money can be used to train staff and buy educational resources.

