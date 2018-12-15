800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Eight hundred Vigo County kids got the gift of new, proper fitting clothes Saturday thanks to a collaborative community effort.

Kindergarteners all the way up to fifth graders filled the aisles at the Southside Terre Haute Walmart.

The kids got new coats, hoodies, jeans and other items they might need for free.

It was all thanks to the Noon Optimist Club "Clothe-A-Child" giveaway. Club members worked with Vigo County school teachers and staff to find kids in need. They partnered with Walmart so each kid could get help finding the right fit.

Other area groups were also on hand to help the kids shop. Rose-Hulman fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, Junior Department Club, Wabash Valley Girl Scouts and clubs for Terre Haute North and South High Schools also donated their time to the shopping event.

This was the 84th year for the drive.

If you'd like to donate to the cause you can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to:

Hayhurst Accounting

519 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807