800 jobs and over $160 million: Casino expert discusses a new study ahead of Vigo County vote

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Monday morning with a casino expert.
Matt Bell is president of the Casino Association of Indiana.
He, along with other leaders introduced a study.
Part of it looked into the economic impact a casino would have if opened in Terre Haute.
The study says a casino would bring in around 800 jobs and over $160 million.
Bell says this should urge people to vote yes on November 5.
