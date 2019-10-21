Clear

800 jobs and over $160 million: Casino expert discusses a new study ahead of Vigo County vote

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Monday morning with a casino expert.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Monday morning with a casino expert.

Matt Bell is president of the Casino Association of Indiana.

He, along with other leaders introduced a study.

Part of it looked into the economic impact a casino would have if opened in Terre Haute.

The study says a casino would bring in around 800 jobs and over $160 million.

Bell says this should urge people to vote yes on November 5.

