80-year-old Clabber Girl billboard to receive a facelift

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A landmark welcoming people to Terre Haute is receiving a facelift.

The Clabber Girl Baking Powder billboard sits along U.S. 40 on the east side of Terre Haute.

It's been around for more than 80 years.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology recently took over the land where the billboard sits.

Rose-Hulman is working with Clabber Girl to restore the 44-foot long sign.

The billboard was one of the first electronic ones in the country.

Restoration work will start soon.

You'll see crews trimming trees, working on the wooden frame, and replacing the mechanics in the clock.

Local artist Becky Hochhalter will repaint the sign.