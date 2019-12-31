Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

8-yo boy with autism, cancer receives Christmas surprise

Article Image

In the spirit of the holidays, a boy in Camden got a big surprise Friday afternoon, a special delivery right to his doorstep.

Posted By: KYW

CAMDEN, NJ (KYW) -- In the spirit of the holidays, a boy in Camden got a big surprise Friday afternoon, a special delivery right to his doorstep. It was perhaps one of the most important calls Camden Police have recently responded to on Friday.

Officers arrived at the home of 8-year-old Antonio Zayas, not for an emergency, but to deliver gifts.

“He’s excited. He’s excited,” Rachel Mastalski, the boy’s mother, said.

“Real excited and he’s so happy. It’s a big day for him,” Luis Zaya, Antonio’s father, said.

Antonio was diagnosed with severe autism at age 3.

“Very little vocabulary,” Mastalski said.

Just months ago, on April 13, Antonio’s family learned he has cancer.

“Nothing no parent wanted to hear, but I already prepared myself to be ready because of his symptoms,” Mastalski said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Camden Police and Subaru of North America and once they learned Antonio has a deep love for all things cars, what better way to surprise him with those gifts than by delivering them in a caravan of vehicles?

“This was a true community effort. We’ve got the Camden County Police Department, we’ve got Subaru of America based right here in Camden, and we’ve got our family right here,” Michael Dominick, the director of communications for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, said. “What a community.”

Besides Hot Wheels and race car tracks, Antonio received a new HDTV, a computer, clothes and bedding — gifts which will surely help him get through this most difficult time.

“He’s hanging in there. He’s a really big, strong, brave boy,” Mastalski said. “He doesn’t understand what’s wrong with him, but he knows that he’s sick.”

“We really appreciate it because our Christmas is going to be rough, you know, but thanks to Make-A-Wish, we made it,” Zaya said. “I really appreciate everybody that came out today.”

The family says Antonio is getting treatment at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and they know these new toys and clothes will help make the overnight stays just a little easier.

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -6°
Robinson
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -5°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -4°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -10°
Casey
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -6°
Marshall
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
A Cold Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

Image

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

Image

One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 10°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Image

Staff members at the Villas of Holly Brook get Vaccine

Image

Sinus Infections vs COVID-19 its hard to tell the difference

Image

State updates COVID-19 numbers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 925107

Reported Deaths: 16960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3800967954
DuPage59212971
Will50238741
Lake46551772
Kane39970577
Winnebago23323351
Madison20065372
McHenry18260204
St. Clair18048326
Champaign1326485
Sangamon12843182
Peoria12552184
McLean1105593
Rock Island10654226
Kankakee10418151
Tazewell9738176
Kendall810269
LaSalle8008217
Macon7737162
DeKalb636674
Adams608173
Vermilion599184
Williamson4926106
Boone487363
Whiteside4667154
Clinton430779
Coles415069
Ogle388862
Knox3846111
Grundy370939
Effingham369854
Henry356252
Jackson349254
Marion3401101
Randolph314736
Franklin312949
Stephenson311855
Macoupin310263
Livingston299757
Monroe292856
Morgan292675
Jefferson276473
Bureau268466
Woodford261647
Lee260463
Logan258743
Fayette256449
Christian248362
Iroquois222846
Fulton218326
McDonough193846
Perry187549
Jersey186135
Douglas176726
Lawrence176224
Shelby173933
Montgomery172923
Saline164437
Union158330
Crawford151829
Cass148529
Bond148016
Warren144232
Jo Daviess136024
Pike131736
Edgar129438
Wayne128539
Carroll128430
Hancock124928
Richland123230
Moultrie120622
Ford117239
Clay116433
Washington113119
Clark111924
Greene108441
White105520
Mercer103623
Piatt10026
Wabash98211
Mason96236
Johnson93715
Cumberland89723
Jasper86914
De Witt86324
Massac85024
Menard6996
Marshall5589
Hamilton55610
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52512
Brown43111
Stark41815
Henderson3846
Edwards3626
Calhoun3543
Alexander3316
Scott3071
Putnam3050
Unassigned3050
Gallatin3044
Hardin2036
Pope1771
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 482734

Reported Deaths: 7730
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion665121076
Lake38108570
Allen26653458
St. Joseph23401326
Hamilton22182258
Elkhart22111302
Vanderburgh14367188
Tippecanoe1413069
Porter12161129
Johnson11186217
Hendricks10566201
Vigo8814140
Madison8388162
Clark7795107
Monroe769987
Delaware7280122
LaPorte7041125
Kosciusko656866
Howard6246111
Bartholomew519278
Wayne4932131
Warrick483186
Floyd476192
Hancock474378
Grant465189
Marshall432268
Dubois420340
Boone417258
Cass402839
Morgan398275
Henry393251
Noble382553
Jackson360142
Dearborn353440
Shelby317869
Clinton303731
Lawrence302961
Gibson286550
DeKalb284351
Knox275237
Montgomery264542
Miami258624
Adams251330
Wabash250339
Steuben244819
Harrison242232
Jasper233527
Whitley232317
Ripley231239
Putnam231036
Huntington230431
Daviess218063
White216326
Fayette206242
Jefferson200432
Decatur198567
LaGrange195345
Wells184345
Scott182434
Greene180255
Clay179830
Randolph178134
Posey175826
Jennings163128
Sullivan155923
Starke149438
Jay145920
Fountain142123
Spencer134412
Washington133915
Fulton132223
Carroll123314
Owen121827
Vermillion114525
Perry112421
Parke11227
Orange112029
Franklin111828
Rush107613
Tipton100829
Pike85223
Blackford84122
Pulaski80431
Newton80318
Benton7167
Brown6588
Crawford5517
Martin54311
Warren4767
Switzerland4565
Union4562
Ohio3707
Unassigned0339