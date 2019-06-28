$8 million Vigo County pedestrian bridge project to enter the bidding stage in 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is in the middle of a project in West Terre Haute.
It will create a bridge for pedestrians over the Wabash River.
INDOT says the bridge will have clear space for walking and biking.
The project will start taking bids in January of 2020.
Leaders say it will cost around $8 million, with federal and state money covering about 20 percent of the project.
Vigo County will cover the remaining portion, about $6.4 million.
Leaders hope to begin construction next spring.
