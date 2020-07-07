7th Annual Surviving the Color Run set for this Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show that one in five people have thought about suicide.

Team of Mercy in Terre Haute is set to host its 7th Annual Surviving the Color Run.

The organization's executive director, Christina Crist, says they already have 400 people pre-registered for the run.

Registration is still available for the run at this link along with the day of the run at the Meadows Shopping Center.

Crist says the run is a way to celebrate the lives of our lost loved ones.

The 5K is set for this Saturday and is set to start at 8:30 a.m.